It is no secret that the Alder Lake for desktop have been released at the moment for those impatient who want to have the most powerful CPUs of the moment and they cannot wait, but they will not be the only ones that will be on sale in a short time. Since Intel will launch new Core 12 in January and the new motherboard models with Intel 600 chipset.

New Intel Core 12 and boards for January

The first images of the Intel Core 12 CPUs for desktop have been leaked and will be on sale in January. The models are: i9-12900, i5-12600, i5-12500 and i5-12400. Of all of them, the one that stands out is the i5-12900, which would be between the i7-12700K and the i9-12900K in terms of performance and would be an i9 in configuration, although with lower consumption. The rest instead are in specifications below those that are now on the market and are based on the variant of the Alder Lake-S lacking E-Cores.

In addition, we will not only have the new Core 12 in January, but also more modest motherboards than the current Z690 motherboards. So it is more than possible that chipsets will finally appear H670, W680, B660 and H610. At the moment we do not know the I / O organization of these, but we know that it will not have the advanced capabilities for overclocking of the Z690.