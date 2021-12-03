The Unicode Consortium has unveiled the list of the most used emojis of 2021, and they also tell us which are the least popular.

Emoji are one of the forms of communication most used by everyone, and now that the year is ending it is time to summarize. For this reason, the Unicode Consortium, responsible for emoji, has just published the list with the most popular emojis of 2021, the most used emoji accounts for 5% “share” among all used emojis.

According to the Unicode Consortium, the top 100 emojis have made up about 82% of the emojis used, so it seems clear that almost all of us communicate with the same 100 emojis. The most popular emojis are those that represent feelings, so faces and some symbols such as hearts are among the most used.

92% of the world’s online population uses emojis, but what emojis are we using the most?

Top 19 most used emojis in the world in 2021

In the list shared by the Unicode Consortium of most used emojis we have 19 different icons. These are, in order, the most popular emojis in the world in 2021:

Crying face with laughter: 😂 Red heart: ❤️ Face of falling to the ground with laughter: 🤣 Thumb up: 👍 Crying face to the seas: 😭 United hands: 🙏 Face sending a kiss: 😘 Smiling face with hearts: 🥰 Face with heart eyes: 😍 Smiley face with smiling eyes: 😊 Confetti Bomb: 🎉 Face with a radiant smile: 😁 Two hearts: 💕 Face with pleading eyes: 🥺 Smiley face with cold sweat: 😅 Fire: 🔥 Smiley face: ☺️ Person with hand on fall (facepalm): 🤦 Card with heart: ♥ ️

In addition to this list, the Unicode Consortium has unveiled other widely used emojis, which are because they represent multiple concepts:

Space rocket : 🚀. It is often used symbolically to represent the progress that is being made and the anticipation of big changes.

: 🚀. It is often used symbolically to represent the progress that is being made and the anticipation of big changes. Flexed biceps : 💪. Sd is commonly used to indicate strength, success, overcoming a fight, exercising, showing off, bragging or rolling up your sleeves for a shot.

: 💪. Sd is commonly used to indicate strength, success, overcoming a fight, exercising, showing off, bragging or rolling up your sleeves for a shot. Bouquet of flowers and other flowers : 💐 They are used for congratulations, celebrations and relationships of many varieties, whether platonic or romantic.

: 💐 They are used for congratulations, celebrations and relationships of many varieties, whether platonic or romantic. The butterfly : 🦋. It is the most common animal emoji representative of change, beauty, nature, and transformation.

: 🦋. It is the most common animal emoji representative of change, beauty, nature, and transformation. Person doing the cartwheel: 🤸. It may not be the most popular sport in the world, but it suggests happiness and joy.

What are the least used emojis

We have many emojis and, like there is a list of the most used ones, we also have the least used. Although in this case the Unicode Consortium has not left a list with the least used emojis, it has shared two categories that users hardly use.

The The least used category is flags, which also represents the largest category with 258 emojis. And the second least used category is mammalian animals, which are the next largest subcategory with 53 emojis. Which clearly suggests that animal emojis are at a saturation level.

It’s cool facts that the Unicode Consortium says will use for future updates by adding more emoji. Recall that the emojis that will arrive in 2022 have already been approved, version 15.0 of Unicode that includes more than 20 new emoji.

