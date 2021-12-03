Share
Apple publishes the list of the most downloaded games and applications of the year in the App Store.
2 Most downloaded iPhone games of 2021
2.1 Free top
2.2 Top payment
3 Most downloaded iPhone apps of 2021
4 Free top
5 Top payment

Apple publishes the list of the most downloaded games and applications of the year in the App Store.

The year 2021 is ending and it is time to compile, at least that is what Apple has thought. After publishing its App Store Awards for the best games and applications of the year, now the company has published the list with the most downloaded games and applications of 2021, Do you want to meet them?

Most downloaded iPhone games of 2021

Apple has shared two playlists, on the one hand we have the most downloaded free games, and on the other, the paid games that have accumulated the most downloads in 2021.

Free top

  1. Among Us!
  2. Parchis STAR
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Clash Royale
  5. Water Sort Puzzle
  6. Count Masters: Running Game
  7. Brawl stars
  8. Shortcut run
  9. Stumble Guys
  10. ROBLOX
  11. Subway Surfers
  12. Homescapes
  13. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  14. Pokemon go
  15. Asked
  16. Geometry Dash Lite
  17. Score! Hero 2022
  18. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  19. Trivia Crack Adventure
  20. Mario Kart Tour

Top payment

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Geometry Dash
  4. Pou
  5. Plague Inc.
  6. Football Manager 2021 Mobile
  7. My Child Lebensborn
  8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  9. Pocket Build
  10. Street Kart Racing – No Limit
  11. True skate
  12. Stardew valley
  13. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  14. Hitman sniper
  15. Arcadia – Watch Arcade Games
  16. Bloons TD 6
  17. Incredibox
  18. Farming Simulator 20
  19. The Game of Life 2
  20. Antistress – relaxation toys
ios 14 app library

Most downloaded iPhone apps of 2021

As for the most downloaded apps of 2021, we also have two lists separating the free from the paid ones.

Free top

  1. WhatsApp Messenger
  2. TikTok: Videos & Music
  3. Instagram
  4. Youtube
  5. Telegram Messenger
  6. Google maps
  7. McDonald’s
  8. SHEIN
  9. Spotify
  10. Gmail
  11. Facebook
  12. Netflix
  13. Glovo
  14. AliExpress Shopping App
  15. Google drive
  16. Wallapop
  17. Amazon Prime Video
  18. [email protected] PIN
  19. Amazon Mobile
  20. Google Chrome

Top payment

  1. Forest
  2. AutoSleep. Monitor your sleep
  3. TouchRetouch
  4. Atlas of Human Anatomy 2021
  5. Threema. Safe messenger
  6. Procreate Pocket
  7. GoodNotes 5
  8. EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
  9. PhotoPills
  10. WatchChat for WhatsApp
  11. ProCamera. Photos and Video in HD
  12. HeartWatch Heart Rate
  13. FiLMiC Pro
  14. Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector
  15. WorkOutDoors
  16. Facetune
  17. Radarbot Pro: Radar Detector
  18. ProCam 8
  19. The Magical Weeks
  20. Monash University FODMAP diet
These have been the most downloaded games and apps of the year In the App Store, follow that you have more than one of these applications downloaded to your iPhone.

