Apple publishes the list of the most downloaded games and applications of the year in the App Store.
The year 2021 is ending and it is time to compile, at least that is what Apple has thought. After publishing its App Store Awards for the best games and applications of the year, now the company has published the list with the most downloaded games and applications of 2021, Do you want to meet them?
Most downloaded iPhone games of 2021
Apple has shared two playlists, on the one hand we have the most downloaded free games, and on the other, the paid games that have accumulated the most downloads in 2021.
Free top
- Among Us!
- Parchis STAR
- Project Makeover
- Clash Royale
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Count Masters: Running Game
- Brawl stars
- Shortcut run
- Stumble Guys
- ROBLOX
- Subway Surfers
- Homescapes
- Call of Duty®: Mobile
- Pokemon go
- Asked
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Score! Hero 2022
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Trivia Crack Adventure
- Mario Kart Tour
Top payment
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Geometry Dash
- Pou
- Plague Inc.
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile
- My Child Lebensborn
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Pocket Build
- Street Kart Racing – No Limit
- True skate
- Stardew valley
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Hitman sniper
- Arcadia – Watch Arcade Games
- Bloons TD 6
- Incredibox
- Farming Simulator 20
- The Game of Life 2
- Antistress – relaxation toys
Most downloaded iPhone apps of 2021
As for the most downloaded apps of 2021, we also have two lists separating the free from the paid ones.
Free top
- WhatsApp Messenger
- TikTok: Videos & Music
- Youtube
- Telegram Messenger
- Google maps
- McDonald’s
- SHEIN
- Spotify
- Gmail
- Netflix
- Glovo
- AliExpress Shopping App
- Google drive
- Wallapop
- Amazon Prime Video
- [email protected] PIN
- Amazon Mobile
- Google Chrome
Top payment
- Forest
- AutoSleep. Monitor your sleep
- TouchRetouch
- Atlas of Human Anatomy 2021
- Threema. Safe messenger
- Procreate Pocket
- GoodNotes 5
- EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
- PhotoPills
- WatchChat for WhatsApp
- ProCamera. Photos and Video in HD
- HeartWatch Heart Rate
- FiLMiC Pro
- Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector
- WorkOutDoors
- Facetune
- Radarbot Pro: Radar Detector
- ProCam 8
- The Magical Weeks
- Monash University FODMAP diet
These have been the most downloaded games and apps of the year In the App Store, follow that you have more than one of these applications downloaded to your iPhone.
Related topics: Applications
Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99!
We want to know your opinion. Comment!