Next week the closed beta of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will start in its PC version, which you can easily sign up to just by clicking here. Although this trial version will be divided into a few time slots over several days, it is important that you have a computer that is capable of moving the game.

For this, Bandai Namco has released what they are minimum and recommended requirements that will be necessary to achieve so that you can play this asymmetric 7vs1 multiplayer without any problem. In the case of the former they are quite low and in principle you should not have any problem because it asks for a GeForce GTX 770 and only 10 GB for its installation.

In the recommended ones, the thing increases a little more without becoming nonsense, since a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card or an i5-7600 processor is indicated. In any case, here you go the full list in more detail:

pulled apart Minimum requirements Recommended Requirements OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Graphic card GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon R9 380X GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570 HDD 10 GB 10 GB Directx Version 9.0 Version 11.0 Connection Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection

In principle these are the requirements for this closed beta that It will take place between December 4 and 5, so we do not know if for the final version they will be maintained or increased something else. There is still time to find out, since Dragon Ball: The Breakers It will be released in 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.