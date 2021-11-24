Or what is the same: having contracted insurance from an electrified vehicle (hybrid or purely electric) is just as important as if it were done with a traditional one. But what about coverage? Do you They vary so much from one vehicle to another? The reality is that no, but it must also be taken into account that their characteristics are quite different, so the main differences are found in the coverage offered by insurers.

Its progress in the automobile fleet is guaranteed in the coming years thanks to the increase in its autonomy, the expansion of the charging points and the withdrawal of the most polluting vehicles. In any case, fuel is not something that is appreciated differently through insurance companies or coverage that we can have with our electric car.

In recent months the registrations of electrified vehicles have skyrocketed to the point that last September a 63.45% more electrified cars compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the registration report of the automobile manufacturers association (ANFAC).

In this way, this class of cars also have to be insured with a policy that covers civil liability to be able to circulate in Spain, like any other vehicle. In fact, the different types of insurance are the same as those for gasoline or diesel cars, since if you have an electric vehicle you can insure it to third parties, extended third parties, all risk and all risk with a franchise.

As they are

But although it is true that many or a large part of these new generation vehicles have environmental protection issues, there is also efficiency, something that insurance and coverage put a good eye on what our electric car can be. By having fewer and cheaper components, they once again take the fight for the lower maintenance cost.

Anyway, the truth is that these can have any type of policy, but to protect these vehicles you have to take into account specific coverage. The reason is none other than the electrified has, at the same time, external elements that are necessary for its start-up. Among them the charging cable, what insurers do to cover its theft.

In addition, they are an increasingly popular product. A specific case is the one that has to do, for example, with Mapfre, where 15,000 policies for electric cars (and also hybrids) have already been signed. From this company they confirm that, although it is not mandatory to contract a policy of this type, it is the most advisable since it covers situations typical of these types of mechanics.

In the case of cargo freight theft, the most common, this is one of the main attentions that insurers have by way of coverage in electric car policies. And it is that this cable is essential to keep your electric car ready. Therefore, if it is stolen, they are good enough to compensate you so that you can continue to enjoy your car without problems.

There is also roadside assistance. Because, although all insurance usually includes it, in the case of insurance and its coverage in the electric car it is very important that this assistance also cover battery faults or depletion. Depending on one or the other, the insurer will tow us to a recharging point, or to a workshop where they can repair the damage.

They’re more expensive?

As we have said, these vehicles may have one or another policy, but the best insurance for them will be those that include this type of coverage. However, it will be worth us any of the policies that are already on the market: third party car insurance, extended third party insurance and comprehensive insurance.

And what about its price? In general, they are not usually much more expensive than those we find for a combustion vehicle. In fact, as they explain from Mapfre, Zurich or Línea Directa, there is not much economic difference between both types of vehicles. Likewise, like everything else, the price will depend on several factors. These can be the type of policy, the car model or our profile as a driver. The third-party modality is the cheapest and you can find insurance for electric cars for about 140 euros.