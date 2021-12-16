The evolution of communication in companies shows that the use of new technologies that involve their collaborators and teamwork are valuable to optimize work, that is why the communication and collaboration platform, Microsoft Teams, became so relevant in the business world. However, in recent days it announced changes to improve the privacy of its users in their calls.

In October, Microsoft Teams released the preview version end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for calls. Now, the platform said that such calls are widely available; however, when encryption is enabled, some Teams features will not be usable, that is, they will “disappear.”

It’s already a fact, end-to-end calls can be encrypted

Microsoft Teams administrators will have the option to enable and control the new feature for their organization, that is, it is not available to all users.

Once the policy has been configured and enabled for the selected users, they will need to enable encryption in their settings.

Encrypted calls will have the features of having audio, video, and screen sharing.

But the bad news is that with its use you will not be able to use the recording, live subtitles and transcription, call transfer, call combination, call park, consult and transfer, call complement and transfer to another device and add to new participants to switch to a group call.

But, these tools can be restored when the user wishes and it will be the decision of the teams and administrators to implement this security measure.

How active?

Before the call, people need to take action on their settings, select privacy, and go to the toggle button next to end-to-end encrypted calls to activate it.

Once you are connected in a call in the upper left corner there is a blocking shield, that means that the E2EE is activated, and if both people see the same code it means that the encryption works correctly.

End-to-end encryption is the act of applying encryption to messages on a device so that only the person to whom it is sent can see or “decrypt” it, that is, it increases the security of users who today day it is questioned at risk by different technology companies.

Microsoft announces the arrival of Teams Phone with Calling Plan

Combining a subscription to Microsoft 365 Business Voice and the Microsoft Teams Call Essentials plan, the company will offer by 2022, up to 2,300 minutes of free calls to national phones.

So far it is known that the service will only be available in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, and by January next year, the company will expand to 33 countries.

