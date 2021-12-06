Forza Horizon 5 is now one month old since its successful launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. The last Xbox exclusive title before the release of Halo Infinite has been made with more than 10 million players and some more than excellent grades. But as much as it has made history, it has not been saved from having faults to improve. Therefore, a few days ago a List of Forza Horizon 5 bugs that Playground Games will fix in the next update.
As they have published through the official blog Forza Motorsport, the multiplayer problems of Forza Horizon 5 They are somewhat frustrating, so Playground Games has listened to the community once again, and they have published a list of all the bugs related to matchmaking, connectivity and teams in Convoys that they will fix in the next update, which is not yet available. confirmed date.
These are the Forza Horizon 5 bugs that Playground Games will fix in the next update
- Convoys– There is nothing more disappointing than taking a road trip with your friends and watching them all disappear. We’ve experienced it, and with that being said, we’re actively working on improvements around players erratically disappearing or not being dragged to the Horizon Life servers with their Convoy.
- Horizon arcade– These fun collaborative mini-games come to life when you experience them with other players. However, we know that not many of you have been able to experience them as you did not expect. There’s often a much lower player count than expected for Horizon Arcade events and we know it’s just not fun. Like convoys, we are aware that players disappear when these events begin. We are working on fixes and improvements to resolve both issues.
- The eliminator– Regarding invisible players and players who cannot challenge each other by honking their horn, we have seen their reports and experienced both issues ourselves. We have identified some issues and are actively working to address them.
- Horizon Open– We are aware of an issue that causes convoy leaders to pair up on their own. Overall, we are working on improving Horizon Open matchmaking to ensure that you and your convoy can find other players together seamlessly.
- Leaderboards– We are aware of bugs causing erroneous lap times to be posted on the Rivals leaderboards and are working on a future update to prevent this from happening. We are also aware that players use game speed modifiers to increase their scores in PR stunts and we are looking to prevent and eliminate these incredibly high scores. Cheating, game manipulation, and the use of exploits to intentionally gain a competitive advantage ruin the experience for others.
- EventLab– We understand how frustrating it is to lose all your progress when creating a new EventLab track, arena, or game mode. Likewise, we know how difficult it is to create the masterpieces that many of you are known for in one sitting. For a future game update, we are working on introducing the ability to save and edit EventLab content after creation. We are also aware of the XP / AFK credit farms and other types of exploit events that dominate the EventLab menus and are working on systems to improve healing so that these events do not come to light.