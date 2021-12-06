These are the Forza Horizon 5 bugs that Playground Games will fix in the next update

Forza Horizon 5 is now one month old since its successful launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. The last Xbox exclusive title before the release of Halo Infinite has been made with more than 10 million players and some more than excellent grades. But as much as it has made history, it has not been saved from having faults to improve. Therefore, a few days ago a List of Forza Horizon 5 bugs that Playground Games will fix in the next update.

As they have published through the official blog Forza Motorsport, the multiplayer problems of Forza Horizon 5 They are somewhat frustrating, so Playground Games has listened to the community once again, and they have published a list of all the bugs related to matchmaking, connectivity and teams in Convoys that they will fix in the next update, which is not yet available. confirmed date.

They compare the locations of Forza Horizon 5 with reality: This is the amazing representation Mexico