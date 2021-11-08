MIUI 13 is getting closer and closerIn the absence of a list being published about the first Xiaomi phones that will release MIUI 13, Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, gave enough clues in this regard.

MIUI 13 is coming

He himself commented that “MIUI is getting better and will definitely be better than ever“. Despite being delayed due to the arrival of Android 12, just a few days ago it was confirmed that MIUI 13 will arrive before the end of the year.

Despite the rumors that the Xiaomi Mix 4 would be the first device to release the company’s new customization layer, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro would finally be the chosen ones to release it.

Other devices that would receive the new version of the operating system very soon would be the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, the first devices to have 3 years of updates guaranteed by the company.

The rest of the devices would gradually receive the new version of MIUI, which would explain the abandonment of certain smartphones that will occur this month.

Now we just have to wait for the company to present its new customization layer, of which there is still no date, but which could be sooner rather than later because the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro already They begin to obtain certifications that allow their sale outside of China.

Image | MIUIES