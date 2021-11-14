It is a smart watch that would come out this year at a moderate price and with specifications that meet.

In the middle of this year it was announced that Motorola would launch up to three Smart Watches Before the end of 2021, and at the expense of the dates we are in, it is now or never.

Apparently one of these smartwatches would be the Moto Watch 100 that had already been leaked before, and of which a series of renders and even some very reliable specifications have now appeared.

Now as the site advances 91mobilesThanks to a source, they have provided a series of renders and specifications of the Moto Watch 100 that reveal a device with a minimalist design and presumably that it can be obtained at a moderate price.

In the distributed renderings we see a circular screen and the aforementioned minimalist design with a matte finished watch body while it has two buttons on the side under a metallic color coating. On the other hand the rotating bezel is not included in this device.

Has a 1.3-inch diameter circular LCD screen at 360 × 360 px resolution. Inside it carries a 355 mAh battery, while the body weighs 29 grams and measures 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm, with 20 mm wide straps. The watch will be compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, despite previous rumors class had assured that it would be with Bluetooth 5.2.

It was also expected that the GPS functionality is present in the Moto Watch 100, in addition to several sensors that will allow measuring the heart rate, the level of oxygen in the blood and the ambient light, among others. It will include sleep tracking but also lots of questions about other fitness modes that it includes.

Everything seems to indicate that this new Motorola watch will run on Google’s WearOS operating system, and other details such as the price or the launch date have not been leaked, although presumably they must be falling.