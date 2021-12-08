Following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Formula 1 will complete one final step before fully focusing on the development of the 2022 car. It will be the tire test to be held at Yas Marina.

The 2021 season is being exciting, but also extremely long. Despite this, when the championship ends this Sunday in Yas Marina, there will still be a procedure to complete: the test of young drivers in which Pirelli will offer the teams a day of tests with the 18 inch tires to be used in 2022.

This will be the first time that the teams will use the definitive tires on this season’s single-seaters, as they have been developed with cars adapted to the load levels expected next year with the arrival of the new regulations. technical.

But, for this, the drivers have had to resort to young drivers, who according to the regulations are all those who have contested a maximum of two Formula 1 Grand Prix. In the list of confirmed drivers we have the current Formula E champion, Nyck de vries, to one of the leading IndyCar drivers, Duck O’Ward and also the one who will be the next Formula 2 champion, Oscar piastri or Robert Shwartzman. In addition, we will also have endurance and GT drivers.

Drivers confirmed for F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Drivers confirmed for F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Pilot Team Reference Category Mercedes Nyck de vries Formula E Red bull Juri vips Formula 2 Ferrari Antonio Fuoco LMP2, GT Mclaren Duck O'Ward IndyCar Alpine Oscar piastri Formula 2 AlphaTauri Liam Lawson Formula 2, DTM Aston martin Nick yelloly GT Williams Unconfirmed Alfa Romeo Guanyu Zhou Formula 2 Haas Robert Shwartzman Formula 2

The young drivers test will be held on Tuesday, December 14 at the Yas Marina circuit, two days after the end of the season at the same location.