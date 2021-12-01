But, at the end of the day, we are talking about computers, so we are going to tell you what you should know before buying them:

Processor . You know, the more powerful the processor, the more demanding applications you can run smoothly.

. You know, the more powerful the processor, the more demanding applications you can run smoothly. Memory RAM . This component is responsible for giving that extra versatility to your computer. How much more RAM have your mini pc , more applications you can have open at the same time. The most standard trend is between 8 and 16 GB.

. This component is responsible for giving that extra versatility to your computer. How much more have your , more applications you can have open at the same time. The most standard trend is between 8 and 16 GB. Storage . Equipment with storage SSD they open up a new world of performance for you. However, some inexpensive computers save by implementing traditional HDD hard drives.

. Equipment with storage they open up a new world of performance for you. However, some inexpensive computers save by implementing traditional HDD hard drives. Connectivity. The cheapest options dispense with some of the more modern ports, such as the Thunderbolt. But we recommend you bet on equipment that includes, at a minimum, HDMI output to connect it to a screen, USB 3.0 and, of course, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The cheapest mini stick PCs

Within the mini PCs there are those known as stick. They are especially small and transportable, in addition to the most economic that you can find. But they also cut back on some important functionalities, so you will have to think if they are really for you, depending on the use you want to make of them.

Raspberry Pi 400: ideal for projects

The first on the list is the Raspberry Pi 400. A mini computer full of possibilities and with a really low price. In fact, it’s the cheapest mini PC on the list. In return, you will have to know a little what you do, since this device is very oriented to computer and electronics projects.

In fact, it is the minimum expression of a computer: a board that integrates a quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 4K support so that you can literally do what you imagine with it. Of course, remember that installing the operating system (and everything else) is your responsibility.

AIO PC Mini stick: a computer inside a pendrive

For a little more money you can go for a mini pc in format stick with which you can perform simple tasks more comfortably. Not in vain, the AIOEXPC Mini stick it is ready to be used as soon as you connect it to a monitor through its HDMI port.

In the size of a pendrive you will have a small computer with Windows 10 pre-installed, it features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Intel Atom X5-Z8350 processor. Somewhat short on power, but for its low price you can’t ask for much more.

AWOW Mini PC Stick: very portable

Next on the list is a PC stick with somewhat more limited features (it only has 32 GB of storage) but it can serve as a good alternative to turn your television into a functional computer.

Of course, it is not designed for demanding applications, so you will have to settle for giving it the uses for which it is intended: making video calls, watching content on streaming platforms up to 4K or surfing the internet.

Axon Mini PC Stick – even cheaper

We end this section with the most economical model of Axon. A mini pc which has Windows 10 installed, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. However, its great advantage is that you can expand it thanks to its micro SD card slot.

Otherwise, its possibilities are very similar to those of the rest of the options on the list: perform light tasks, such as video calls or surf the Internet. Of course, as it does not have an integrated fan, you will have to be more careful not to overheat.

The cheapest mini PCs

Having seen these first references, we now proceed to analyze the cheaper mini PCs that you can find in the market. You will have to raise the budget a bit, but you will be able to enjoy very complete features to which you will only have to add a keyboard, mouse and monitor.

Beelink U59: very economical

Maybe the brand Beelink it does not sound like much to you, in fact it is one of those Asian manufacturers that offer very cheap technology. But the truth is that this model meets price and functionality.

It has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal SSD storage and the Jasper Lake processor. With these components you can perform somewhat more demanding tasks and it is already configured with Windows 10 Pro, so you can use it right out of the box.

Asrock DeskMini A300 Series: a mini tower

If you prefer to configure your own computer with the components you choose, the DeskMini A300 from Asrock It’s one of the more versatile mini PCs to do it. It has support for Picasso, Raven Ridge, Bristol Ridge processors, up to 65W, motherboard with M2 slots for SSD storage and support for RAID.

Either to create your own server or to create a custom computer, with this option you can get creative and adjust much more to a custom budget. Of course, it is not recommended for less experienced users, since it requires a complete hardware and software configuration to make it work.

ECS Liva Q1 D: the smallest

ECS has a wide range of mini PCs for each type of user, but the Liva Q1 D Is one of the most economic. With this tiny piece of equipment that fits in the palm of your hand, you can turn any monitor or television into a complete computer.

It has the range of Intel Apollo Lake Pentium or Celeron processors, 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of expandable SSD storage through a card. If you want portability, there is nothing like this.

Asus Mini PC PN60: tailor-made power

If you want something a little more powerful that can serve as a main computer, the range of Asus mini PCs excels in quality – price. This ultra-compact device comes equipped with Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Windows 10 installed.

Of course, the reality is that only the most basic model is really cheap. The rest of the range, which you can equip with high-end components, considerably increases the price of the final set.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n Nano: thinking about the IoT

The internet of things, or IoT for its acronym in English, it is a whole universe for which mini computers such as the ThinkCentre M90n Nano. One of the smallest on the market, but with a lot of power inside.

It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB of RAM and Windows 10 Pro installed. It is not the most powerful on the market, but its price makes it an excellent option for undemanding users. Its only downside is that it does not have an HDMI port.

Zotac Mini PC: your way

We finished with the range of mini PCs from Zotac. A component manufacturer that offers you a lot of versatility when choosing a device with more power or betting on something cheaper with more limited features.

The best thing is that this company has years of experience in assembling custom computers, so they are specialists in configuring equipment for all kinds of users.

Quality has to be paid for

Within the market of mini PCs you can find options for all types of users Although the most economic They save on some high-end components, the truth is that they can serve you perfectly for a less demanding use.

In other words, if you are only going to use your computer to surf the internet, check email or edit some documents, you don’t need to spend more on a powerful computer that you won’t get much use out of.

Instead, alternatives like Mini PC PN60 from Asus or any of the models Zotac they have a good balance between power and price. And if you want something cheaper, but much more limited, you can also resort to the PC sticks.