Until we have new emojis on our phones, a series of steps must be completed. First, collect suggestions, which later become candidates. The list of candidates closes after the closing of a new version that finally ends up reaching applications and mobiles. We already have the candidates for Emoji 15.0.

Unicode has announced the first draft of candidate emojis to be part of Unicode 15.0, a version that will be made official in September 2022. In total there are 21 assorted new emojis, from animals such as crows, donkeys and geese to hearts of more colors or the flute.

Possible emojis for 2022

Unicode has already prepared the first draft with the candidates to become emojis that will reach applications and mobiles sometime next year. In total they are 21 new emoji candidates as a result of the suggestions received by the entity before last August 31.

As candidates, not all will end up in the final version, which will be official alongside Unicode 15.0 in September 2022, just one year after Unicode 14.0 brought us 34 new emojis such as the melted face or the military salute. However, in these new candidates for 2022 there is only one face, the novelties being mainly objects.

Candidates include a shaky face (also known as an earthquake face), new colors for the heart, and moose, donkey, crows, geese, jellyfish. The objects are represented by the fan, the hairbrush, the maracas and the flute. This is the full list of candidates:

As we mentioned before, from this list of candidates will come the new official Unicode 15.0 emojis, in September 2022. Meanwhile, the consortium is open to suggestions and comments on these candidates on its website.

Via | Android Police