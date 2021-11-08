Xiaomi also joins the offers prior to 11.11 and Black Friday offering some of their devices at the best price in their history. In this case, we will highlight some of the best you can buy before they sell out.

Best Xiaomi phones on offer for a limited time

Xiaomi has activated on its website some promotions of some smartphones that are discounted at a very good price. In addition, there are certain coupons that make these smartphones even cheaper. Of course, you must be very fast to get them because each coupon is limited to 100 users.

Also exist other rewards for visiting the page of the company for five days in a row and collect the rewards, being able to get an even better price.

LITTLE F3





The POCO F3 is one of the most complete mobiles of the company and debuts before Black Friday with its historical minimum price. It is a very complete smartphone that has a screen of 6.67 inch built with technology AMOLED and a refresh rate at 120 Hz that will offer you a very good fluency.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is more than enough hardware for the vast majority of users.

It has a main chamber of 48 megapixels accompanied by different sensors that offer great versatility. Its battery is 4,520 mAh and supports fast charging at 33 W.

POCO F3 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520 mAh, Night Black (ES / PT version), includes Mi headphones

Xiaomi 11T





The Xiaomi 11T was released just a few weeks ago and now you can get it at a better price. It has a screen of 6.67 inches built in AMOLED technology and equipped with a refreshment rate at 120 Hz.

Inside it houses the Dimensity 1200 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is a solvent processor and capable of moving games without any problem.

The main camera is 108 megapixels accompanied by a ultra wide angle and other sensors that offer you very good versatility, so that it is very easy to take pictures in any circumstance.

Its battery is 5,000 mAh, so you shouldn’t have to worry about it. It recharges very quickly thanks to being compatible with a fast charging up to 67 W.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108 MP PRO camera, 5000 mAh, Moonlight White (ES Version)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is another of the smartphones that better stand out thanks to the different discount coupons. In this case it is a very complete mid-range device.

On the front it has a screen of 6.43 inch built in technology AMOLED, which makes it have a somewhat more contained size.

Under the hood we discover the Mediatek Helio G95, which is a processor designed to make use of social networks and not too demanding processes accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

It has four cameras on the back, whose main sensor is 64 megapixels. It is a very useful configuration for take pictures in most situations.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and it supports fast charging of up to 33 W.

Redmi Note 10S Smartphone with 6.43 ” AMOLED DotDisplay Screen (6GB + 128GB, 64MP Camera, MediaTek Helio G95, 33 W Fast Charge, 5000mAh Battery) Color Gray [Versión en Español]

It should be noted that if you buy any of these devices on the website, you can also add some products with a discount already applied, such as the Xiaomi Mi Scale 2, which makes it a very good time to buy ecosystem products.