The Vanguard is nice, huh? Okay, it may not reinvent the wheel, but the multiplayer is fun and maintains the level of frenzy of the latest titles in the franchise. However, the best way to enjoy any shooting game is find your ideal weapon. To achieve this, there is no better starting point than to choose the ones that are objectively better.

It is inevitable that in a game there will be more capable weapons than others, even as the development team has tried to balance them as much as possible. In addition, you always have at hand secondary weapons to complete your armament. Below we propose the best weapon of all and after each category. Of course, we always recommend you keep the weapon that you like the most, because each style of play is very special …

The best weapon of all Call of Duty Vanguard

The Automaton or Avtomat, whatever you want to call it

You will be surprised that we place this rifle at the top of all weapons, especially having other options like the STG 44 or the MP40, but Automaton It is a round weapon with excellent control and damage, powerful both at medium and long range and with a Perfect TTK for Vanguard.

The big problem it has is its serial sight, but that can be fixed with one that you like, like the Slate reflector that we like so much, the monocular, or a scope with magnification (not a x10, which is not a sniper). From here, you can improve his damage, aiming speed, and accuracy.

The first thing is to place the 620mm Empress barrel and Carver grip so that it resembles as much as possible to a laser and that the recoil does not go to the moon. Regarding the charger type, try to leave the standard or the extended one to see which of its disadvantages you tolerate more.





The best assault rifle

The STG 44: best for short and medium distance

Look, if you don’t like the Russian rifle you have above, you grab your faithful STG 44 and here peace and after glory. It is still the first of its kind to be available, but as we saw in its class build, it has power, reach, and has a very manageable control. In addition, in this case it is the best option for the short and medium range.

In this case, despite being also versatile, it is more likely that after an encounter with your STG the enemies will frequently get out alive. Your workhorse has to be improve damage with the 05B 760mm VDD gun and the recoil amplifier, apart from taking advantage of the frangible ammunition, which is the one that pupates the most.





The best submachine gun

The MP40: it is very broken!

Why is it that you get to distribute tow to the multi and you keep finding yourself MP40? Surely those people know that this submachine gun has such a beast class combo that it allows you to take down enemies with two shots. Aside from this, it is a weapon with surprising range, excellent control, and vastly powerful.

It is ideal for a very aggressive playing style, be careful, so you should prioritize precision from the hip, cadence and damage. As your objective is the limbs (we already tell you about it in the link that you have right there), you shoot and then ask.

In our class we were focused on strengthening precision fields, but if you need an alternative, try the Mercury muffler, the Strife compensator, the Krausnick 33mm stock, the Speed ​​kit and the competition Unmarked.





The best precision rifle

The three-line rifle: Field, field!

Fire up, shut up for a little while and read. We know that the Kar98k It is the best option to go doing the goat on the stage, but everyone knows that. What is not usually mentioned is that the Three-line rifle It is the best option for the art of camping; to lie on your belly, wait and kill with a shot at half a kilometer.

In terms of class, you grab the MX silencer, which the reduction in speed when aiming will not matter to you for the use you are going to put it. Stay with the variable sight 1913 or find the one you like the most. Attach a custom 500mm MN barrel, which is great for accuracy, and elongated ammunition, which makes your shots easy. faster and more lethal.





The best light machine gun

The iconic MG42, of course

This lady may be the basic machine gun, but she is hands down the best. The MG42 is – within what its category allows – the easiest to control despite its colossal cadence. Besides, with its power it handles well at close range. It presents a good base ammunition (125 rounds) that will come in handy for killing people, you’ll see.

Think of your class as reinforcement for a more defensive fighting style. Cover yourself and stay more still or still and that’s it. What interests you is to control the recoil with accessories such as the dotted grip or the stock Krausnick S91 padded, apart from any of the muzzles. The important thing, we repeat, is that you do not go running crazy with this mole.