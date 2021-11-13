As happens every November, the Christmas holidays are just around the corner, and that is why businesses are preparing to make great deals as a reason for Black Friday, the day when there are more discounts on all kinds of products in the shops. large establishments.

Some of these establishments, such as Media Markt, have already started the offers of this important moment, and that is why from SomosXbox we want to help you, showing MediaMarkt’s best Black Friday deals, to get the most out of your consoles this Christmas.

These are the best Black Friday deals from MediaMarkt

The first of MediaMarkt’s best Black Friday deals It has as its protagonist one of the new Microsoft consoles. Thanks to the company, we will have the possibility of get an Xbox Series S with another controller, specifically the High Voltage command, for only € 339.

The best Xbox gifts for this Christmas

The second of the best Black Friday deals from Mediamarkt is designed to get the most out of the new consoles, and it is a 4K monitor. Specifically, we are talking about LG 27UL500-W, which will cost € 219, against the € 299 of its recommended price, positioning itself as a more than interesting option to make the leap to 4K.

Continuing with the offers focused on panels, we will also have the option of updating the television in our living room, being able to get hold of the LG OLED55B16LA.AEU in exchange for a price of € 999, against the recommended price of € 1,299 that is normal.

Other of the best Black Friday deals from Mediamarkt will be found in relation to Xbox games. In a selection made by the trade, we will have the possibility of getting games such as Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mafia trilogy or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for only € 19.99.

Finally, we want to close the top of the best deals on Mediamarkt Black Friday talking about the comfort section. We will have the possibility of obtaining the Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair in exchange for € 299, that is to say, € 100 discount compared to its recommended price. Thanks to it, we will have the perfect place in which to carry out long gaming sessions without affecting our comfort.