These days the merger of Bankia with CaixaBank is being finalized, which represents a change of habits for former clients of the bank based in the Puerta de Europa in Madrid. To continue accessing the accounts, we must now go to the CaixaBank apps.

One application that becomes two

If we are users of an iPhone and former clients of Bankia, now CaixaBank, we must use its applications to access our accounts. Last Monday the migration of the accounts was complete and the reestablishment of the Bizum service also took place. With this, we can begin to operate normally with the new CaixaBank apps.

We write “apps” in the plural because CaixaBank Now, the entity’s service access app, has a sister app that is used to confirm operations: CaixaBank Sign. Between the two we can carry out all the usual procedures online and with only our mobile phone.





The truth is that separating the verification and signature section from the bank’s main app is rather unusual. The most common is that it is from the same app – let’s say imaginBank, also from the La Caixa group – that we confirm our operations. That being said, once once the peculiarity has been discovered, the CaixaBank system is really simple.





We can download both the CaixaBank Now app and the CaixaBank Sign app from the App Store. Once installed on our iPhone, we must log in to CaixaBank Now with our credentials, then we do the same in the CaixaBank Sign app. Done this if in any operation we are ask for confirmation of it we simply go to CaixaBank Sign to, after authenticating, touch the approval button.

Nothing more. Saving the distances in the design and in the distribution of the different operations, the CaixaBank Now app is quite simple and very similar to that of other banks that we may have used. Of course, if we need to perform certain operations we go through Sign.