These are the Amazon Mexico offers for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are here and Amazon revealed its offers so that users can save when buying their gifts, we share all the discounts.

Black friday will be held on November 25 and 26 and Cyber ​​monday It will be held from November 27 to 29. And in Amazon Mexico sale season continues for year-end purchases.

During Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, the clients of Amazon They can take advantage of discounts in all categories, such as Electronics, Home, Kitchen, Fashion, Sports, Videogames, Toys, Office, Books, Music, Food, Beauty and many more, thus avoiding crowds in physical stores.

These are the Amazon discounts for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday 2021

According to the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO), in 2020 during the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday the average purchase ticket ranged from $ 1,000 to $ 3,000 pesos. And 82% of respondents feel safe shopping online. Here the Amazon offers for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday 2021.

Up to 45% in vitamins and smart supplements ZEN ZEI.

Up to 30% discount on Daniel Espinosa jewelry and Luckyly.

Up to 30% discount on Mexican fashion for men and women from brands such as Acapella, Additive and Bobois.

Up to 30% discount on vegan proteins Birdman .

. Up to 30% on his and hers beauty products at brands like SQIN LX, Woodsman, and Quotidien Essential Moments.

Up to 30% on speakers and audio products from brands like Anker and Hudson.

To find out more offers that will be revealed for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, click amazon.com.mx/pymes in this link , as of November 25.

If you are a fan of Alexa and Amazon devices, these offers are for you

Alexa will make your life easier and more fun, choose the Threw out that you like the most Echo Dot (3rd gen) from $ 999 to $ 499. You can also choose between devices with a screen Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) from $ 1,999 to $ 1,199 and Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) from $ 3,099 to $ 2,299. And if what you want is to take Alexa on your journey while listening to music or one of your favorite podcasts, Echo Buds is the ideal option for you from $ 2,899 to $ 2,099.

For the evenings of series and movies Fire TV Stick Lite $ 1,199 to $ 699, Fire TV Stick $ 1,399 to $ 899 and Fire TV Stick 4K from $ 1,599 to $ 1,099. If you are a lover of Kindle reading from $ 1,899 to $ 1,349 and Kindle Paperwhite 8GB (new generation) from $ 2,799 to $ 2,299.

Also the security camera Indoor Ring Ring Indoor Cam from $ 1,499 to $ 1,119; and the Eero router Mesh wifi 1-pack from $ 1,999 to $ 1,439 and 3-pack from $ 5,299 to $ 3,815.

Remember that Amazon Mexico has same-day delivery at no cost to members of Amazon prime in 7 cities: Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca, Mérida, Hermosillo and Tijuana, buying before 12 noon; Free next day deliveries in more than 50 cities and in two days to the rest of the country.