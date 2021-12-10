During the night of The Game Awards 2021, Microsoft announced the new name ‘PC Game Pass’ for users of its successful service on that platform. Furthermore, Xbox also strangely revealed 4 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass PC at launch. But in the meantime, we forgot to tell you that 3 new free Xbox games are now available for the Free Play Days. One more weekend we are in luck, since we have the possibility to play Chivalry 2, Trailmakers and Black Desert for free. Three interesting and different games to have a complete and fun weekend.

While these 3 free games for xbox for the Free Play Days will be available until Sunday, December 12. We remind you that to access them you will need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Next, we leave you with a brief description of each game for all those who do not know them.

Chivalry 2 now available for free on Xbox

Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person battle game inspired by medieval-style movies. Players launch into battle in iconic situations of this era: swordsmanship engagements, fiery arrow storms, massive castle sieges, and much more. Jump into combat from any platform with crossover play!

Trailmakers now available for free on Xbox

Build a car, an airplane, a boat or maybe… a flying water car? With Trailmakers’ intuitive builder, it’s as easy as putting together real building blocks. Take your machines on dangerous scouting missions, compete with them in fast-paced rally races, or play Free Mode and build that hovercraft you’ve always dreamed of.

Black Desert now available for free on Xbox

Black Desert is a living MMORPG. Experience fast and action-packed combat, hunting monsters and big bosses, fight with friends in a guild to lay siege to nodes and castles in the region, train your life skills like fishing, trading, crafting, cooking and much more!