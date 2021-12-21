One of the novelties that emerged with the current Covid-19 pandemic was to recognize the best doctors from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). The way to do it was by handing over the Decoration Miguel Hidalgo in Grado Banda for those who have saved the most lives. In this way, those who have carried out their work in an exemplary way and are an example for others are also distinguished.

It was in 2020 when this distinction was awarded for the first time and this year the initiative has been repeated. On this occasion it has been by entities and that is why the general director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, led the ceremony of said award for the best 25 workers in Baja California.

An example for other colleagues

The official recalled that a year ago there was one of the most critical moments in Baja California due to the pandemic. Although, through the Operation Chapultepec initiative, support and solidarity were given with health personnel from other states of the Republic where there were fewer cases of hospitalization.

He pointed out that the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration is a recognition “to the people who know how to be supportive, brave and dedicated to the risk we took and that we continue to run, but that I am sure, not with the levels that we have reached.”

Zoé Robledo indicated that it was possible to meet the objective of attending to people who required medical services as a result of COVID-19, regardless of whether they were beneficiaries of the IMSS or not.

In her message, the representative of Social Security in Baja California, Desirée Sagarnaga Durante, thanked the winners for their courage in the fight against COVID-19, as well as the other workers of the Institute in the state and San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora , that with knowledge, skill, attitude and courage continue to build the IMSS.

He stressed that the pandemic did not bankrupt the IMSS in Baja California thanks to the support that was managed with mobile hospitals, staff, equipment, strategies such as Operation Chapultepec, as well as the inter-institutional work that allows to continue providing care to the beneficiaries.

Dr. Sagarnaga Durante stressed that the crisis made the IMSS Baja California a starting point for recovery, because while continuing to fight the disease, it maintains the service operation with consultations, surgeries, transplants, payment of pensions, care in nurseries and Social Security Centers, with more benefits for the population.

On behalf of the winners, Dr. Heriberto González Obeso reiterated his commitment to continue fighting the health emergency and to respond with empathy and love to all families that require the support of health personnel.

The best IMSS doctors in Baja California

The 25 awarded They were doctors Tatiana Goriatcheva, Amanda Teresita Serrano Carreño, Raquel Ortiz León and Nubia Sugey López Espinoza; the doctor Heriberto González Obeso; Glauber Abril Méndez, head of the Family Medicine Service of the Family Medical Unit (UMF); Cynthia Marcela Ramírez Landa, director; the nurses Beatriz Soto Servín De la Mora, Laura Ramírez López and Margarita Hernández González; the nurses Miguel Alberto Torres Garcia and Lorenzo Arellanes Rivera; Fabiola Torres Vázquez, Social Worker; Claudia Nayeli Huerta Berrelleza, Rebeca Álvarez Yepiz, Evelyn Rojas Vizcarra and Scarlet Montaño Ibarra, Techniques of Attention and Orientation to the Rightholder; Alejandro Osorio Cabrera, from General Services; Diana Yvonne Gómez Ramírez, Eduardo Ruanova Valenzuela, Patricia Josefina López Campos and María de Lourdes Zepeda Lúa.

And as a special mention, the decoration was awarded to the deceased Carlos Manuel Villalobos Castro, nurse, and César Alejandro Lima Lima, doctor, and received on their behalf Sarahí Lizbeth Esparza Victoria and Soraya Granados Renbau, wives of the winners, respectively.

For his part, the Secretary of Health of Baja California, Dr. José Adrián Medina Amarillas, representative of Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, stressed that what is done by health workers in this pandemic goes beyond courage, “without the Your service would have been more difficult what we went through ”.

Meanwhile, Dr. César González Rocha, general secretary of the National Union of Social Security Workers (SNTSS) Baja California and San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, of Section VII, pointed out that Social Security workers attended 70 percent of infected patients in the state, fought in hospitals to save lives.