The Black friday It is one of the most important shopping days of the year, along with the sales period, thanks to the discounts offered by brands. But in recent years, some stores have begun to extend these discounts to the whole week in a kind of Black week.

One of them is Leroy Merlin, where for a few days they already have active discounts on their website. With quite appealing offers on all kinds of products. Today we have wanted to make a compilation of some of the most interesting in three sections: home automation, kitchen and bathroom.

Connected home deals

Google Nest





We recently talked about the benefits of having a smart speaker at home and on this Black Friday at Leroy Merlin they have the Google Nest mini second-generation super lowered: 59 euros 17.90 euros.

Smart plug





Smart plugs allow us, when we connect them to a Wi-Fi network, control the appliances that we have plugged into them from our mobile phone and turn them on, off or control them from the mobile. 13.99 euros 9.99 euros.

Smart thermostat





Having a smart thermostat helps us save on the electricity bill, since we can control the heating of our house from our mobile phone. 189 euros 159 euros.

Surveillance Camera





Surveillance cameras are common in quite a few homes, either because they have children and want to always keep up to date or because of security issues. And this Nest model has 130º of vision, with an internet connection and the possibility of recording and even talking from it. 139 euro s 99 euros.

Chromecast





And finally in this section we have the Google Chromecast V3, which allows us to stream from our mobile phone on television, sharing content. In addition we can also control it with the Google voice assistant. 39 euros 29 euros.

Offers on kitchen appliances

Induction plaque





Black Friday can also be used to renew our old ceramic hob or change the gas for one Induction plaque. This Edesa model has 3 cooking areas and its measurements are 52×5.8×49.5 centimeters. 309 euros 241 euros.

Extractor hood





In the same line of renovating our kitchen we have this wall-mounted extractor hood, with a very modern and minimalist design that, in addition to being practical, will help to decorate the room. 295 euros 199 euros.

Multifunction oven





If we go more into household appliances we have this multifunction oven Edessa, with 70 liters of capacity and a size of 59.5×57.7×54.7 centimeters. It has six cooking modes and a programmable minute hand. 231 euros 219 euros.

Whirlpool refrigerator





We also have this Fridge, with a minimalist design in stainless steel and 338 liters capacity. It is quite large, since its measurements are 59.6x189x67.8 centimeters. 507 euros 429 euros.

Whirlpool washing machine





And finally in this section we have this washing machine, also from Whirlpool, with 9 kilos of capacity and class B. It has 14 different programs and a spin speed of 1,200 rpm. 399 euros 319 euros.

Offers in furniture and bathroom decoration

White shelf





This wood effect shelf (it is made of polypropylene plastic) has a very natural finish, measuring 28x100x38. The best thing is that we can put it without having to anchor it to the wall. 34.99 euros 27.99 euros.

Standing towel rack





In a completely different line from the previous shelf we have this bamboo towel rack, with which we can achieve a natural finish in our bathroom. Its measurements are 45 x 180 x 24.5 centimeters. 69.99 euros 49.99 euros.

Organizer in black





Leaving aside the furniture, we have this organizer in black, measuring 15.8×11.7×19.5 centimeters, ideal for storing and tidying up makeup or bath products. 9.49 euros 6.99 euros.

Organizer trays





And finally, continuing with the organization theme, we have these multicolored trays made of vegetable fiber. 39.99 euros 24.99 euros.

