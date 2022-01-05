These are all the cosmetics and rewards of the Halo Infinite Fracture event: Tenrai

Now that the event has returned, you will be interested in knowing all cosmetics and rewards from the Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event. Especially since you will have a week to get more rewards after the initial week, which included 14 exclusive cosmetics of the event through limited-time challenges. The event is a first look at 343i’s plans for this year. And the truth is that it starts to feel great for those who want incredible personalization elements.

In Fracture: Tenrai, you will have three different weeks to complete 30 in-game challenges and earn exclusive event pass rewards, including challenge exchanges, cosmetics for your armor and weapons, and XP grants. The last week of the event will begin on February 1, 2022.

Halo Infinite Fracture Event Rewards and Cosmetics: Tenrai

Instead of only being able to complete seven levels in one week, you can now complete 10 as of January 4. There is a weekly cap of 10 challenges, and they will appear more frequently on your challenge list. After level 10, there will only be cosmetics. The full list of Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event cosmetics and rewards includes challenge exchanges, XP awards, cosmetics for Spartan armor, weapons, vehicles or titles.

They manage to finish Halo Infinite in less than 30 minutes