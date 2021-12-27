These are 5 mobile marketing trends for 2022 “

In a society immersed in the use of mobile technologies, Statist estimates that there are at least 3,000 million smartphones in the world, while the world population is about 7.8 billion people, this reveals the growing importance of these technological tools. It is for this reason that the strategies that generate trends within mobile marketing for the following year should be known.

Five mobile marketing trends

The way society behaves has been transformed, the new normal, accelerated technological innovations due to the ravages caused by the current pandemic and social distancing, promoted the use of mobile devices, since it is through these that they are You can access any type of content at any time, in addition to performing countless tasks, using only a mobile that fits in the palm of your hand.

Due to the growing importance of mobile devices within the daily tasks and consumer preferences of citizens, the following mobile marketing trends should be taken into account.

Monetization: This aspect is one of the bases that have led mobile devices to dominate the way in which citizens interact with all kinds of sectors; However, it must be taken into account that monetization in this aspect displaces physical money, so it is fully managed within a digital environment, therefore, not only must common digital banks be taken into account, but it is now that Cryptocurrencies and forms of payment are integrated that allow a more friendly, efficient and fast interaction.

Cybersecurity: This aspect refers to the importance of integrating tools that allow users to operate safely, since it is not enough simply to use apps and digital tools that allow shielding devices, but also pages, shops and online establishments, must choose to secure their information, thus offering consumers the assurance that their connection will be private and their data will be protected, against any attempt at fraud or theft.

Networking social: It should be mentioned that one of the qualities that have brought smartphones to the top is the practicality that is obtained thanks to social networks, which have ceased to be a means of socialization and communication to become an entire ecosystem , capable of integrating aspects such as work, education and entertainment, that is why to stand out in a digital world, you must have the correct tools, therefore investing in disclosure, brand positioning and the use of payment tools that allow a greater reach, will significantly transform the way in which Internet users receive a market.

Use of joint apps: Within the ecosystem of mobile applications, there are those that, far from competing, can be very useful, an example of this are last-line logistics and delivery apps, which have generated a relevant economic spill, because they not only solve the problem of home deliveries, but have created a work base both for the driving partners and for the brands and companies that use them, thus allowing the integration of other types of marketing strategies, since the issue of shipping and the counter delivery has been delegated to these apps.

Multi-sources: The digital environment offers the possibility of ending the barriers that limit development, this aspect must be taken into account, since within the new trends, it will be sought that the apps are more friendly between them and comparison of the previous aspect, this This section points out the need to be able to interact between digital platforms seeking an efficient and organic way, since the fewer steps the user generates to access the information, the more loyalty it generates with the apps.

