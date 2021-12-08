Ming-Chi Kuo has not bridged. After giving us clues about the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 and future models of Apple’s augmented reality viewers, more details arrive on the Apple Watch that we should see presented in late summer 2022. The analyst insists that we are going to see three models of the watch instead of the usual two.

Rumors of an Apple Watch prepared for extreme sports return

Those three models would be:

Kuo does not provide more details on each model, but it is easy to speculate on their characteristics. An Apple Watch Series 8 could include a new design that we thought we were going to see with the Series 7, as well as new sensors (blood glucose, temperature …). The second-generation SE model could retain the traditional design we know, but adding extra advantages over the first SE.

As for the extreme sports model, we are possibly talking about a Series 8 made of a special material that is much stronger than aluminum or stainless steel. Perhaps it is something like a “Series 8 Extreme Edition”, adding all the novelties of the Series 8, although there is no rumor to support this.

The Apple Watch is an accessory that little by little has been gaining the respect of all users not only for making life easier, but also for monitoring our health. The competition (Google and Meta) is already working to give more battle in the market, but they will have to make an effort to avoid controversy.