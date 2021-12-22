there will be no shortage of cereals in 2022

Kellogg employees voted in favor of the company’s latest proposal, ending a strike that lasted more than two months at most plants in the United States.

According to the union, the agreement ensures increases in wages and other benefits that help sustain the increase in inflation. It also guarantees that the production of cereals and other products of the brand is resumed immediately and that the factories will not be closed for the next five years

Almost 1,500 Kellogg employees ratified the new contract this Tuesday night, December 21, concluding a strike stemming from claims for salary increases, new health benefits, increases in the calculation of pensions and a scheduled adjustment for the cost of, according to the latest scheme proposed by the company.

The strike involves plants in Nebraska, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The measures of force had begun in October.

Employees at these plants make the various ready-to-eat cereals marketed by the company for sale in the United States and for export.

The deal was confirmed by Kellogg. Kris Bahner, a spokesperson for the firm, said they were pleased to announce the employees’ return to work.

Kellogg’s longest-serving employees will receive pay raises on the order of $ 1.10 more per hour, and newer staff will earn $ 24.10 per hour.

Newer employees will also get new benefits on their dental plans, and everyone will get more benefits on vision treatments.

Kellogg workers joined those of Mondelez International and those of Deere & Co as regards force measurements.

Strikes for better wages are part of the phenomenon of labor shortages across the United States. This has given workers more bargaining power when companies struggle to find staff.

Kellogg, which is based in Battle Creek, makes everything from Cheez-Its and Club crackers to Frosted Flakes cereal and Apple Jacks, among many others.

Kellogg had no problems of this kind at its plants in Latin America, where it produces in Mexico, Colombia (in Medellín) and Venezuela (in Maracay). From there, it covers the demand in Central America.

In total, the company has ten plants in Latin America.