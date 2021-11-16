If you are a user of Apple video editing software for Mac, you are in luck, since the application has finally been updated, correcting the tedious Final Cut problems that appeared after the macOS Monterey homologated version. And it is that the application did not arrive very fine to the new generation of the Mac system, but in a recent update they have polished the details at the performance level and the problems have dissipated.
Bugs fixed by Final Cut 10.6.1
It is true that Final Cut is a tool with many years of development and that the fact that Apple is behind it guarantees good performance on Macs, although it does not always happen. In version 10.6 of the program released a month ago, along with macOS 12.0.1 Monterey, numerous problems were detected that are already fixed with version 10.6.1.
In this way, we have solved many problems, such as those related to shortcuts to use Final Cut tools faster. The full list of resolved bugs is this:
- Fix the famous issue that prevented using the shortcut Command + Zto undo changes in some languages, including Spanish.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the import of FCPXML 1.9 and 1.10 files in some cases.
- Improves times and overall performance when opening large libraries.
- Fixes a tedious destination crash when exporting a file share where the video codec setting was not available after choosing the format.
- Performance improvements in AC3 audio playback.
- Greater stability in various actions:
- By removing audio effects in the inspector.
- When projects are opened from the browser.
- When trying to preview effects in the browser.
- When dragging multiple ranges of clips into the keyword collection.
How can you update your version of FCP?
It should be noted that if you have a Final Cut Pro license, this update is free. Like all from the moment you pay for the first time. Therefore, you will have this update available via the App Store and more specifically in the “Updates” tab.
If it were the case that the update does not appearYou can try searching for the application through the App Store search engine, save for the redundancy. Once you locate it, a blue button should appear saying “Update”. If it still doesn’t appear, make sure you have the Mac updated to the latest available version of macOS Monterey and also check that you have a good internet connection.