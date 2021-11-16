Bugs fixed by Final Cut 10.6.1

It is true that Final Cut is a tool with many years of development and that the fact that Apple is behind it guarantees good performance on Macs, although it does not always happen. In version 10.6 of the program released a month ago, along with macOS 12.0.1 Monterey, numerous problems were detected that are already fixed with version 10.6.1.

In this way, we have solved many problems, such as those related to shortcuts to use Final Cut tools faster. The full list of resolved bugs is this: