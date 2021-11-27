Every marketer now has the obligation to dominate in each of his articles to the Advertising Law, which has become the latest of the initiatives that establish rules in the media market and the way we consume commercial content.

Given this pattern, an element that we cannot forget today has to do with the appropriateness of being able to respond correctly to challenges in buying media and establishing new digital tasks.

With this, it has definitely been possible to establish an interesting exercise against which you prepare to be able to carry your campaign in the midst of the new regulations and thus achieve successful communication.

That is why this November 30 you should not miss the opportunity you have to learn from the hand of Agustin Rios, CEO of Ríos y Asociados, the reasons behind the new Advertising Law and how it has come to agencies, brands and media with various tasks.

With the guidance and specialized knowledge of the lawyer, you will understand the testimonies that are beginning to be given, of how to adapt to the initiative and references from the hand of a professional in the matter, to interpret the new Law and be able to act accordingly.

The issues to be addressed about the Advertising Law:

What implications does it have for my business and for my clients

Should I modify my business?

What does it regulate in legal matters?

New ways of contracting in advertising

Your access includes:

Access to 2 hour live webinar

Access to digital recordings for 15 days

Digital material in PDF

Learn more about this Webinar

