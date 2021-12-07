It is already official, Loki will return with a second season to Disney Plus and thus they will continue to tell this spectacular story about timelines.

The last episode of the first season of Loki. After the opening credits there are no hidden scenes, but they leave the message that there will be a second season. Something normal, since the story remains open and many things must be resolved.

The series of Loki has shown the journey of the Asgardian god of mischief since obtaining the tesseract in the battle of New York, causing the TVA to capture it and thus find out what all that place is. But until now they had kept the secret of who is behind and the last episode titled All the time. Always they have solved it. But even so, they have made things very interesting.

All issues that have not been resolved

At the end of Loki, the great war between different universes has been unleashed, so the different versions of the TVA will fight each other for dominance. Something that has already happened and that the acts of the grand finale have caused again.