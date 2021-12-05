HBO Max has finally released the awesome trailer for season two from ‘Raised by Wolves’. The first batch of episodes left very good feelings for both the critics and the public, so we hope that those responsible have managed to measure up. Also, we already have release date for new episodes: February 3rd.

The return of Mother and Father

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, scriptwriter of the stupendous thriller ‘Prisoners’, ‘Raised by Wolves’ tells the story of two androids who are on a mission to raise a group of human children on an enigmatic desert planet. Things will not take long to get complicated, leading Mother and Father to make a drastic decision that does not turn out as they expected …

Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Travis Fimmel, Ethan Hazzard, Felix Jamieson, Niamh Algar, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Loulou Taylor, Jenna Upton, Garth Breytenbach and Daniel Lasker star in a series starring Ridley scott, a filmmaker who this year has also released two films as different from each other as ‘The Last Duel’ or ‘The Gucci House’.

The question that remains is when we will see it in Spain, as we remember that the first season initially premiered exclusively in TNT before making the leap to HBO Max. Will the same happen with the first one or will the debut now take place directly on HBO Max? Hopefully it won’t take too long to find out.