There could be up to two new movies with Snake Plissken

John carpenter has collaborated on multiple occasions with Kurt russell, including the return of his character, Snake Plissken, with the sequel to Escape from New York. Well according to Carpenter, there is still a chance for Plissken appears in up to two other films, however, the filmmaker would no longer intend to direct them but to collaborate on them.

In an interview with Total Film, Carpenter said the following:

“He is a character that Kurt has grown very fond of. He convinced me to do the sequel. There are probably up to three or four remaining stories about Snake. I don’t know if we will ever do them, but I think the character deserves it. “

The last time Carpenter worked on a movie was in 2010 with The Ward, and throughout his career, he has also been in charge of writing and directing some of his projects. Nevertheless, Carpenter he completely discarded the idea of ​​just dedicating himself to management.

Via: ComicBook

