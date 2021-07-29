As time passes, new information about Covid-19 is obtained and that has allowed us to update our knowledge. At the beginning of the pandemic, it was believed that children and adolescents were immune and safe. Today it is known that this is not the case and although their risk is lower compared to an adult, they can also be infected and even die. While one of the most serious problems that have been identified is the Infantile Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

Since the end of last year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) warned of this condition. Although it is exclusive to infants, it has not yet been possible to identify precisely why some develop it and others do not.

For its part, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that 6,681 cases have been reported in 24 countries and territories in the Americas. While there are 135 deaths of them, so it is considered a deadly problem that should not be underestimated.

How to identify it?

In this regard, the Infantile Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) usually causes affectations in the patient’s heart and usually occurs two to six weeks after infection. At the beginning of the health emergency, it was thought that everything was caused by Kawasaki disease, but later it was observed that it was not.

However, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, pointed out that adolescents who have some comorbidity should receive priority to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 as soon as possible. In this sense, it is necessary to remember that some countries such as Canada, Mexico and the United States have already authorized the application of the Pfizer vaccine in young people between 12 and 16 years old.

Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed out the importance of speeding up the vaccination process. It is necessary to protect as many people as possible in the short term. While it has also ordered to investigate whether it is prudent to immunize young children and what would be the appropriate doses.

Mexico will return to school without vaccinating children

Despite the above, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has insisted that it is not necessary to vaccinate minors to return to face-to-face classes. He has also pointed out that in August everyone will return to the classrooms regardless of whether it “rains, thunders or lightning.” In addition, recently he said that he does not plan to acquire biologicals for children so as not to fall into the pharmaceutical game. While it will be until there is strong evidence of safety in this sector of the population that the necessary purchases will be made.

Finally, the main indication is to maintain the basic safety and hygiene instructions also for minors. While in the event of any suspicion of Covid-19 it is essential to go immediately to a doctor. Children can also catch and develop Childhood Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).