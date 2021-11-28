The Xiaomi Pad 5, probably the most desired Xiaomi product of this final stretch of the year, has returned to Amazon And it has done so with a discount of almost 10% that will allow you to take it for 30 euros less than its usual price.

Now you can buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 for only 369 euros on Amazon, one of the best rated platforms, especially for its after-sales service. In addition, for 399 euros you can also take it with a gift cover.

What’s more, in Goboo the Xiaomi Smart Pen is still on offer. Applying the coupon offered by the platform you will get an extra discount of 20 euros on its official price so that you can equip your Xiaomi Pad 5 for less money.

Xiaomi Pad 5, the best quality / price tablet

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has become one of the most desired Xiaomi products of the moment. This is mainly due to its great quality / price ratio that makes it a “10” product for practically any user.

its 11-inch screen and WQHD + resolution, make the Xiaomi Pad 5 one of the tablets with the best visualization on the market, to this is added a powerful Snapdragon 860 or a system of multiple speakers that will not leave anyone indifferent.