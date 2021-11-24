The Xiaomi Pad 5 is on sale again for Black Friday. Although, its official price starts at 399 euros, now we can get it again with almost 100 euros discount and also with shipping from Spain and its two-year warranty.

Specific, This incredible offer can be found at Goboo, one of the last official Xiaomi distributors where we can buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 for only 309 euros. Yes indeed, remember to take the two coupons that are offered together with the article.

You can also take the Xiaomi Smart Pen with 20 euros discount or even, a Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for only 31 euros. Two essential offers to combine with your new Xiaomi Pad 5 if you decide to buy it.

Xiaomi Pad 5, everything that this tablet offers us

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has become one of the most desired Xiaomi products of the moment, no wonder. Its high quality / price makes it a “10” product, especially now that we can find it at a really interesting price.

Its 11-inch screen and WQHD + resolution, make the Xiaomi Pad 5 one of the tablets with the best display on the market, also having a refresh rate of 120Hz and compatibility with Dolby Vision.

In addition, we are facing a most powerful device. its Snapdragon 860 8-core and its GPU Adreno 640 they manage to provide exceptional performance, especially when playing games or using demanding applications.