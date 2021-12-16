In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi hardly ever disappoints with their products. The Mi Watch is an excellent smartwatch that you can now get at a great price. The ideal gift for athletes.

If you want improve and track your fitness, you need a smart watch with GPS, to calculate routes and distances, and with blood oxygen measurement, to evaluate performance.

That is exactly what it offers the Xiaomi Mi Watch, which is 31% off on Amazon. It has dropped to only 89.99 euros, shipped free in one day by Amazon itself. You save 40 euros.

It is a stylish smartwatch with round AMOLED screen in full color and 450 nits of brightness. It can be seen in broad daylight without problem.



This smartwatch has an AMOLED panel, a heart rate sensor and above all an impressive battery that will last you at least two weeks.

Has resistance against water, and is submersible up to 50 meters, so record activities like swimming.

In total it keeps track of 117 sports. Some are automatically detected, others you have to select them.

It has GPS, heart rate meter, and blood oxygen meter, to keep an accurate record of physical activity, and performance of each sport. You will get statistics and training tips.

Despite all these powerful features, the battery lasts 16 days without problems. And it won't weigh you down – it only weighs 32 grams.

Despite all these powerful features, the battery lasts 16 days without problems. And it won’t weigh you down – it only weighs 32 grams.

You can choose between more than 100 custom screens, receive messages, listen to music, and use different pre-installed apps.

Little more can be asked of a device of this type that costs less than 90 euros.

If you want to know more, do not miss our analysis of the Xiaomi Mi Watch sports watch.

