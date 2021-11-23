If you like to cook, Xiaomi’s smart air fryer You’ll love it. It will allow you to eat healthy and enjoy the same flavor as always with your favorite foods, but with much less fat. Today it is on sale at a very attractive price.

The Xiaomi air fryer, a perfect gift for the most cooks

It has 1500 W power, which is more than enough to reach high temperatures and fry without oil. By having WiFi connectivity, connects to your smartphone through the Xiaomi Mi Home app, where you can also check a multitude of recipes.

The vast majority of controls can be done from the smartphone. Now, in the fryer all the controls are carried out through a wheel and a small screen through which we will be able to regulate the time and change the mode.

It should be noted that the recipes they are updated every very little timeEven users can share their own, so the discoveries never end.

It is very easy to clean, thanks to its tray is dishwasher safe and consumes much less energy than an oven. In addition, it has an elegant and minimalist design.

Its usual price is 99.99 euros And now, for a limited time, you can get it for only 89.10 euros. Units are limited.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer – Oil Free Fryer, 3.5 L Capacity, adjustable 40-200, Automatic shutdown, with Recipes, OLED screen, 1500W, Google Voice Assistant and built-in Alexa. (White color)



