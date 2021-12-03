The Xiaomi 12 is getting closer and closer. Now, the Ultra version, which corresponds to the most complete version of the device, would have a panel located at the rear even larger than that of its predecessor.

An even bigger screen next to the Leica signed camera

Just a few days ago we learned that Xiaomi would mount the latest, and most powerful, Qualcomm processor, the 8 gen Soc 1. The evolution of the high-end processor for smartphones that we expected.

The design is one of the unknowns of this new device, although less and less, since renders are becoming more and more like the definitive versions of smartphones.





In this case, what is striking is not the cameras that would bear the Leica hallmark, but the size of the screen that is housed at the rear of the device.

Through this we could perform more actions than in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, such as answering calls, but also meeting at the time of take a selfie with the main camera.

Despite the fact that it is a render, it is possible that corresponds quite a lot with what we expect about the final design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, although only time will tell.

More information | Sparrow News