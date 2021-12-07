The Xiaomi 12 series continues to show signs of life, in turn confirming its imminent debut. This time it has done so through the TENAA unit in China, thus revealing all the models that will make up this long-awaited range of smartphones.

As many of you know, this year the Xiaomi 12 will not only be accompanied by its classic “Pro” and “Ultra” versions. In addition there will be other variants that have already been certified and that we will probably end up seeing in the Global market.

This will be all the models that make up the Xiaomi 12 Series

As we can see in the following image, the TENAA certifying unit has hosted several models of what a priori is the Xiaomi Series 12. Among these we find the model 22001123C, which should be the Xiaomi 12.

In addition, this certification has also taken into account the model 2201122C, which would be the Xiaomi 12 Pro and a latest model 2112123AC, which would be the rumored Xiaomi 12X that would count as a novelty a more compact design. In summary:

Xiaomi 12X | 2112123AC 5G technology Snapdragon 870 6.28-inch AMOLED screen 67W fast charge

| 2112123AC Xiaomi 12 | 22001123C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4,700mAh battery 67W fast charge

| 22001123C Xiaomi 12 Pro | 2201122C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5,000mAh battery 120W fast charge

| 2201122C

Beyond that, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra models or any other variant, It seems that they will not be presented yet. Although, the debut of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X is expected for this same month of December, the Series will be completed once we move into 2022.