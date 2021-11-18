The Xiaomi 12 are the new generation of high-end devices from the company. Although they have not yet been presented, there are many rumors around them. Luckily, it seems that there will be fewer and fewer, as a well-known leaker has claimed that their mass production has begun.

Production of the Xiaomi 12 begins

Although its design is still a mystery, rumors suggest that it will have a totally different camera arrangement to what we have seen so far in the brand’s devices.

Regarding specifications, rumors speak that it will mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a very complete processor, but that does not correspond to the latest released by Qualcommprobably due to the shortage of semiconductors.





Keep in mind that they are rumors, despite the fact that the official launch, According to the leaked poster, it would be December 24. Also, for the first time, there would be a Xiaomi 12 Mini, so Xiaomi will bet on mobiles with a smaller screen.

Some sources suggest that most likely this year it will not go on saleInstead, we will have to wait until the beginning of January, at least in the Asian market, for the rest of the markets we will probably have to wait even longer.

Recently, three different models have been certified in Tenaa, a well-known Chinese certification, so we probably have a Mini, an original and the Ultra model. We will see if it ends up being confirmed.

More information | Gizmochina