The expected Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have returned to show signs of life, certifying this time before the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and thus showing a practically imminent launch in the Global market.

Under models 2201122G and 2201123GThese two new devices have appeared in the EEC, revealing that they are ready for the Global market (hence their nomenclature ending in a “G”).

In addition, this new appearance is related to the devices «Zeus” and “Cupid«, these being in principle the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. In the case of the latter, this time it would reach the Global market, not like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro that only stayed in China.

Possible features of the Xiaomi 12

Although, to date we do not know officially or through any certification what the characteristics of the Xiaomi 12 will be, Everything indicates that it will debut next to an LTPO screen able to offer a really good visual experience and a adaptive adjustment of its frequency between 1Hz and 120Hz.

In addition, the Xiaomi 12 would arrive with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charge, allowing its 100% recharge to take place after just a few minutes connected to the electrical outlet. All of this would be combined with a 108MP camera and a 50MP telephoto lens.