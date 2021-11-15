DxOMark It is one of the most popular laboratories in terms of evaluating the different sections of the most popular mobiles on the market. A few weeks ago, the Xiaomi 11T Pro He went through the analysis table to rate his cameras. This time, it’s the sound’s turn.

Superior audio than its competitors

The Xiaomi 11T Pro it has obtained 71 points in the DxOMark tests. This is a score that leaves the smartphone in a much better position than in the analysis of the cameras.





Remember that the 11T Pro supports Dolby Atmos and it mounts a double speaker that makes the experience very complete and immersive.

This time, the device has scored 71 points for audio playback and 73 points for recording audio refers. The laboratory explains in its analysis that there is an absence of bass and definition.

Nevertheless, analysts were surprised by the sound recording offered by the device, where the audio is free of artifacts and a very good audio quality in the mid and high frequencies. Its weak points are low frequencies and high SPL recordings.

In the ranking, it is at the top of the middle of the ranking, which is quite an achievement. In fact, it is tied with the iPhone 11 Pro and ahead of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.