After the past Black Friday, we are still finding real bargains in Xiaomi products. An example of this is the Xiaomi 11T, a terminal very to take into account that its price plummets below the more than 400 euros at which it is usually sold.

Now we can buy the Xiaomi 11T with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in AliExpress for only 276.20 euros if we use the promotional code AECHOLLOMETER23. In addition, it should be noted that it is a product hosted on AliExpress Plaza so its Shipping is made from Spain and also with a two-year warranty.

Xiaomi 11T, what does this terminal offer us on offer

The Xiaomi 11T is characterized by having a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen capable of 120Hz. It also offers a typical brightness of 800 nits and compatibility with Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.

But it does not finish here. This terminal stands out for its great performance offered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra. In combination it adds 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a battery of 5,000mAh with fast charge of 67W.

Beyond that, we are faced with an elegant design terminal with dual stereo speaker, 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and a 108MP main camera which is paired with an 8MP wide angle and 16MP selfie camera.