For those of us who like video games, there is no better gift than a video game console. It is not something that occurs on a regular basis, and that is why the moments in which a console arrives inside a gift box are usually remembered fondly by those of us who are like that. Well, what does it cost you to make someone happy? Right now very little, because Xbox Series S is the cheapest next generation console what can I buy. For only 269 euros you can buy it on Amazon with express shipping. You will receive it on Friday.

Many times we have talked about If the Xbox Series S can be an even better buy than the Xbox Series X, although the latter is more powerful. Well, the quality / price ratio of this Microsoft console is probably the best on the market. And it is that with it we can play the most powerful titles on the market, the same ones that we can play on the Xbox Series X. The only difference is that we will play in Full HD instead of 4K, which is not a problem considering that many times we even have to forgo resolution for a higher refresh rate.

If, in addition to that, you do not have a 4K monitor or television with which to make the most of the resolution, then the purchase is even more obvious.

On the other hand, although the Xbox Series S does not have a disc player, that should not worry you. Today you can download any game from the Microsoft store. But in addition, you can even choose to play the titles available with the Xbox Game Pass subscription. It is a different way of understanding the world of video games. Instead of having to spend 70 euros for each game and then leave it on the shelf gathering dust, you spend a much smaller amount each month to have access to a whole selection of games among which we find the best titles available for Xbox.

Y the best thing is that if the Xbox Series S It is already a cheap and interesting console, now even more at a price of only 269 euros.

If you order it now and you are users of Amazon Prime (you can be free for a month with an email account that you have not used before to request the account), you will receive the console the next day. In this case, you will have it at home on friday. And if you want to add a game, you can choose both versions including FIFA 22, as for which include gift card with money for the Xbox Live store. It is up to you to choose the pack you prefer.

