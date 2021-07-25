The cancellations of the 6 Hours of Fuji of the WEC and the Japanese GP of MotoGP they do not draw the best of prospects for a Rally Japan. The mobility restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow and the return of the World Rally Championship to the country seems increasingly difficult. In this regard, it should be remembered that Rally Japan is scheduled for the week of November 11-14. In the event of cancellation and considering that the RACC de Catalunya will take place in mid-October, the FIA and the WRC promoter still have room to find a substitute event.
In fact, if Rally Japan is finally canceled, Monza has many ballots to occupy the space of the Japanese appointment. The experience of the 2020 edition of the Monza Rally was positive and it is one of the wild card events handled by the FIA and the WRC promoter to close the 2021 calendar. Since the completion of the Rally Estonia, the option of Monza has not made more than gaining strength and the Lombard appointment wins integers to close the season as it happened last year. The fact that it is an asphalt appointment further reinforces this theory in the event of a Japanese casualty.