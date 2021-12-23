Telltale games It has had a difficult few years after its sudden closure and its subsequent reopening with new projects underway. One of them is the sequel to The Wolf Among Us, one of his most beloved and acclaimed video games. In that sense, long after its announcement, now The Wolf Among Us 2 Offers Its First Official Details. He has done so as part of his stellar appearance on Game Informer, which is going to dedicate his next issue to the new from Telltale Games but has already been able to anticipate some of the novelties that the second part of the saga starring Bigby Wolf and based on the Fables comic franchise will feature.

The aforementioned medium has been able to confirm that The Wolf Among Us 2 will be set in a nevada New York. Unlike in the first installment, which took place in a hidden stronghold of characters from fables in the American city, this second part will allow us to move to more locations in the New York city. As for the time frame, the new from Telltale Games will take place six months later of the events experienced in the first part, although it has been more than seven years since The Wolf Among Us made us enjoy its detective story.

New details for the Wolf Among Us 2 coming soon

In regards to production details, Game Informer has learned that the title is already in full production, with the script completely finished and with the process of motion capture already underway. Finally, Telltale has made it known that the development under the umbrella of the engine Unreal Engine has streamlined and streamlined the process. In the coming dates we will know more details of The Wolf Among Us 2 from the hand of Game Informer, so we will be waiting to let you know as soon as they are known.