The second season of The witcher arrived on Netflix last Friday and since then many fans of the Geralt de Rivia universe have embarked on an adventure full of magic, monsters and betrayals. When it comes to choosing a favorite moment, the Witcher fans already have their favorite scene from season two and it is starring everyone’s favorite bard: Dandelion. The Netflix account dedicated to the platform’s science fiction and fantasy content has shared it in full on Twitter so that everyone can recreate this wonder that breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to those who criticized the narrative of the first season. It goes without saying that what you will see below contains spoilers for the fourth episode of the second season of The Witcher.

After successfully sneaking onto a boat using his wits, Dandelion is forced to listen to a fan tell him that the song he was singing is not, far from the best of his repertoire, that it is too complicated and that it is not until the fourth verse when you discover that there is different timelines. The response of a fiery Dandelion does not take long and tells the guard to learn to better understand what he is told and that enjoy the entertainment others have created. And, if not, let him be the one who believes it, in a direct interpellation to the haters of the narrative structure of the first season of the Netflix series.

Beyond this brilliant scene that you can see in the previous tweet, Dandelion stands out again in the second season of The Witcher with a new musical hit, entitled “Burn Butcher Burn” and that is already sweeping among the followers of fiction. In the meantime, remember that the series is now available in full on Netflix and that the critics have agreed to point out that it is clearly superior to the first installment.