There are just a few days until The witcher, season 2 reaches our screens and finally we will be able to enjoy much more the character that has captivated everyone Geralt of Rivia, played by actor Henry cavill.

After such a long time of waiting, for the end of his previous and first season that left us cold. The fans already have a full countdown to have them available on the streaming platform, Netflix.

During this long wait, the vulnerable side of Geralt of Rivia has been revealed, in this drama set in a fantasy-filled setting soon to be available. as of December 17.

Season 2 announces the return of Geralt de Rivia, the monster hunter who will no longer be alone in the next few episodes, as his trailer revealed.

And it is that after its first season, where with 8 captivating episodes full of action and supernatural events that involved Geralt de Rivia with Yennefer de Bengerberg, a young witch played by Anya Chalotra, who will also be back in this second season, after being missing in the final episode of the last installment.

In this second installment, it is planned to tell us about Geralt’s new mission with Princess Cirilla of Cintra, heading to the frozen mountains of Kaer Morhen, where the school of witches is located where Freya allan She will be able to receive training to finally become a witch and at last be able to defend herself from all the evils that haunt her.

Upon arriving at Kaer morhenApparently we can see a side that we did not know about Geralt de Rivia, where a rumor is spread, caused by an alleged showrunner of said drama projected by Netflix.

A dark side could come out of this famous sorcerer, while according to rumors they say, we can observe his vulnerability, while he remembers moments of teasing between brothers and the over-protection of his father.

This could make more sense, when we remember that the actress who plays Freya Allan, while filming the first episode, comparing them with scenes from the Beauty and the Beast story, also Lauren Schmidt Hissrich added the following:

“Probably a little more intense than season 1. We lean a little more towards suspense, horror and those darker elements.”

So next December 17, we can finally look at the result of such careful and polished productions, with spectacular locations, impeccable costumes, as well as clarifying this and many others. theories.