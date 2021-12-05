On Microsoft They have joined the Geoff Keighley bandwagon again and, as was the case with their summer event, they have prepared a demo festival for Xbox One and Xbox Series that we can enjoy from next week.

Coinciding with The Game Awards event, the ID @ Xbox program will release more than 35 demos in what, in a display of originality, they have called ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo.

Available from next December 7 to December 21, the demos promise to be a kind of “vertical slice“in which to discover a portion of the game as if we were walking through E3 jumping from stand to stand.

Although the full list of demos that will be available has not yet been released, from Microsoft announce the presence of games like Loot river (just above these lines), Death trash, The Tale of Bistun and Nobody Saves the World.

They are all loaded with good looking -especially the first and last- but here you have a handful of videos presentation in which to check with those little eyes that your mother has given you how much they promise.