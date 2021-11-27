It seems that unity is strength and this is what the musical world. With releases that come from the hand of duets (or more), this weekend we release it with an extra dose of good roll. From Amaia to The Weeknd, this musical list promises to accompany us 24/7.

Post Malone and The Weeknd – One Right Now

There are duets that do not go unnoticed and the one formed by Post malone and The Weeknd is a clear example. Under the title of One Right Now, This new topic is one of those that catch from the first contact.

J. Balvin y Sech – A Note

If you are a fan of everything that throws J. Balvin, this new single from the hand of Sech, A note, it might interest you. Whether it is to listen to it at full speed or in the background of music, the Colombian shows us that he has become the Chicken of the Golden Eggs of the music industry.

Amaia and Rojuu – I Want But No

In the Spanish sphere Amaia has surprised all his fans with a song by the hand of Rojuu. That’s how good this new single called I want but not.

Rosalía and The Weeknd – La Fama

We know that Rosalia presented Fame a few weeks ago, but we didn’t get over this smash hit. Next to The WeekndThis song captivated us from the first contact… It seems that bachata is the new reggaeton.

Main photo | Instagram @amaia