The new name cannot be ‘Wolves’ or ‘Red Wolves’Wright explained “after careful consideration.” “One of the most amazing and powerful aspects of this process has been hearing and understanding your preferences directly, and we know that many of you loved one or both names,” Wright said in the statement on the team’s official website.

“By understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and the enthusiasm for other naming options, both internally and within our base of fansWe didn’t want to risk taking a route that could be fraught with legal hurdles. “

On February 2, the new name of the Washington Football Team will be presented

In his wide Wright stance: “We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans in DC, Maryland, Virginia and beyond can stand behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer for the Burgundy and Gold in this next chapter.. At first we understood that wolves, or some variation of them, were one of our fan favorites. We put the wolves on a list of options to explore in depth. “

Quarterback Mark Brunell of the Washington Redskins in 2006 wore an image on his helmet that represented the ethnic group of that region, an illustration considered racist and offensive.

“However, once we started researching the Wolves, we realized a notable challenge: the trademarks of other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without the Wolves, variations like RedWolves would not have been viable for them either. these and other reasons “, details the president of the team.

The team is the representative of the Washington, DC area, the American capital, as well as its metropolitan area. Although he was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1932, it was in 1937 that he moved to the District of Columbia.

Washington Football Team is considered the fourteenth most valuable sports club in the world and the seventh in the NFL with an estimated value of 3.4 billion dollars, according to data from Forbes. It has a modern stadium in Landover, Maryland for 82,000 fans.

The capital franchise has managed to win three Super Bowls: 1982, 1987 and 1991.