One more and practically uncovered in camouflage. Thus they have hunted the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Facelift that will arrive in spring 2022. Discreet but fair changes to give a new look to the convertible SUV of the German firm, which will be presented at the end of the year.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio it burst onto the market a year and a half ago. A fun and special bet, a whimsical convertible on the SUV format that is not as practical as the closed variant of the German model. However, the Wolfsburg firm has dared to bring the Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze Concept into production.

The spy photos show the model completely devoid of camouflage, exposing all its new features. Only a small, thin film of vinyl conceals some details, especially andl New graphic design of the taillights, a luminous signature that we have also seen in the T-Roc facelift. Ahead, the headlights keep the original shape but present a new signature, with a bead of LEDs on the bottom edge that blends with the chrome of the grille.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Facelift 2022 reveals its new front image

New image for the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Facelift 2022

The grille also presents a new look. Very fair changes, which should be observed with a little more detail to distinguish the pre-facelift and facelift models. The face lift will also bring news to the interior. Volkswagen will include improvements in the infotainment system and in the operation of the driving assistants, in addition to new comfort functionalities and connectivity services.

The review will also come to the range of mechanics, which will undergo a technical optimization aimed at performance and fuel consumption, seeking greater efficiency. According to the information we have, the manufacturer will review the offer, being able to dispense with the most basic diesel, and betting more seriously on gasoline as in the younger brother.

The manufacturer itself has already confirmed that the range of the renewed T-Roc will be presented before the end of the year, also including this Cabrio, so they will be the big news for next spring. Although both models will be presented at the same time, the commercialization will be staggered, at the beginning of 2022 the T-Roc and a few months later the Cabrio.