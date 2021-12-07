We recently explained and clarified some doubts regarding virtual RAM and its presence in different mobile brands. One of the strongest bet on this idea in its latest launches has been Xiaomi and we have seen it for example in the POCO M4 Pro 5G. A proposal to improve performance that now will disappear on some models.

A news confirmed by the company itself in which two models stand out. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, one of the top phones in its catalog, and the Redmi K40 will no longer have virtual memory expansion. Chinese ROM will be affected first and this change may possibly make it to global ROM.

3 GB extra say goodbye

The virtual expansion of the RAM in up to 3 GB using physical memory of the phone was one of the star functionalities that Xiaomi that came with the latest MIUI update. A function that will disappear with the jump to Android 12 and MIUI 13 as confirmed in

Xiaomiiu on Twitter.

Xiaomi removed Memory Extention feature on some devices (like Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 etc.) with Android 12 update but Mi 10 series still have this feature. pic.twitter.com/yWxxxmOrd1 – xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 4, 2021

Two phones are the ones that for now are harmed in this sense, with the arrival of Android 12. It is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Redmi K40 will no longer have the ability to expand the RAM by up to 3 GB.

The developers will remove this functionality in the phone settings with the jump to Android 12 and for now the reason for this change is not known. If it can be something temporary that comes back after a while or if it will be a final decision. The truth is that since both models have plenty of RAM, the company does not see this function useful … but the reason for the change is not clear.

At the moment this change affects the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the Redmi K40 in its China ROM, but according to our colleagues from Xiaomi World this change could also be reflected in the Global ROMs of both models.

For now, the change affects two high-end models, but it is not known if with the arrival of Android 12 and MIUI 13 this modification can reach other models in the Asian manufacturer’s catalog.